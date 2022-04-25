Liverpool beat Everton to close gap on Man City

Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to one point as the quadruple chasers pushed Everton deeper into relegation trouble with a 2-0 win, while Chelsea beat West Ham 1-0 to ease their top four anxiety on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side had to work hard to break Everton's stubborn resistence in a fractious Merseyside derby at Anfield.

They couldn't muster a shot on target until Scotland defender Andrew Robertson scored with a second-half header.

Divock Origi's late strike ensured Liverpool kept the pressure on champions City, who had crushed Watford 5-1 on Saturday to move four points clear at the top.