Liverpool beat Norwich as Salah hits 150 milestone

On the day Mohamed Salah scored his 150th goal for Liverpool in a 3-1 win over Norwich City, new signing Luis Diaz registered the first of what manager Juergen Klopp hopes will be many.

The Colombian who joined from Porto at the end of January, scored with 10 minutes left to kill off plucky Norwich, dinking a superb finish from Jordan Henderson's through pass.

While Egyptian talisman Salah, who only trails Roger Hunt in the amount of games needed to reach 150, and Sadio Mane's overhead kick goal grabbed the headlines, Diaz could be a crucial figure in the title race.

Especially with Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino injured.