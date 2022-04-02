Liverpool go top in Premier League table

Liverpool moved top of the Premier League for the first time this year as Diogo Jota's header and a late Fabinho penalty saw off Watford 2-0.

Jurgen Klopp's men edge two points ahead of Manchester City, who travel to Burnley later on Saturday, having trailed the English champions by 14 points just over two months ago.

The visit of the Hornets kicked off a huge month for the Reds as they remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple of trophies.