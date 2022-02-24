Liverpool put six past Leeds to cut Man City's lead

"But we have to win a lot of the games against all the difficult opponents and that will be a tricky task. We will give it a try."
At the other end of the table, Leeds are looking over their shoulders as Burnley's 1-0 win over Tottenham cut their cushion over the relegation zone down to three points.
"We are fighting relegation," said Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa. "Of course it worries me, how is it not going to?"
Leeds have now conceded the most goals in the Premier League this season with 56.
Bielsa's men were similarly humiliated 7-0 at City in December and have shipped 16 goals in their last four games alone.
"The games against City and today are two games where our weaknesses have shown against the superiority of these teams," added Bielsa.
"The conclusions from today are totally negative."
There was little doubt over the outcome from the moment Stuart Dallas handled Andy Robertson's cross inside in the box and Salah sent Illan Meslier the wrong way from the spot.
The visitors did have the ball in the net shortly afterwards only for Raphinha to be flagged offside when he forced in Jack Harrison's low cross to the back post.
Chances continued to flow at the other end with Luis Diaz quickly making himself a favourite among the Anfield crowd as he terrorised a makeshift Leeds back four.
Matip makes his mark
But when Liverpool's inevitable second arrived it came via an unlikely source as Matip strolled forward, exchanged a one-two with Salah and dinked the ball coolly over the advancing Meslier.
Leeds felt hard done by 10 minutes before the break when Mane was adjudged to have been clipped by Luke Ayling as he burst into the box.
Salah again smashed home the penalty despite Meslier this time going the right way.
That strike took Liverpool's tally for the season to 50 goals in just 19 games at Anfield and allowed the hosts to take their foot off the gas in the second half with one eye on Wembley.
Salah should have completed his hat-trick on two occasions as Pascal Struijk hooked a goalbound effort off the line before the Egyptian blazed over from Curtis Jones' cut-back.
Mane did make it 4-0 10 minutes from time when he rounded off a brilliant move involving Salah and Jordan Henderson with a thumping finish high past Meslier.
The Senegalese had a simple task to get his second in the 90th minute as he pounced to tap into an unguarded net after Meslier parried Divock Origi's initial effort.
Van Dijk then rose to inflict the final blow with the final touch of the game when he powered home Robertson's corner.