Liverpool rally to keep Premier League title hopes alive

Liverpool kept their Premier League title hopes alive as Sadio Mane's winner beat Aston Villa 2-1 on Tuesday to move level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table.

The Reds quickly made amends for a slow start as Joel Matip cancelled out Douglas Luiz's opener inside six minutes.

Mane's fine header 25 minutes from time then did enough to keep the pressure on City, who have a game in hand away to Wolves on Wednesday.

However, Liverpool's narrow margin of victory keeps Pep Guardiola's men top on goal difference.