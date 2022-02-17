Liverpool see off spirited Inter to put one foot in quarters

However they could not find their way past a Liverpool backline impeccably marshalled by Virgil van Dijk and were punished late on by a Reds team who have now won their last seven matches in all competitions.

"Tough place to come, a very good team, difficult to break down and I really enjoyed the atmosphere and the crowd. A good result to take back to Anfield," Van Dijk said to BT Sport.”

"Everyone expects to be under pressure, it is the Champions League. The message before was you need to be ready to suffer and do the hard work. It is a very good performance, clean sheet and happy days."

The last eight now looks a step too far for Inter after making the last 16 of the Champions League for the first time in a decade, leaving Juventus as Italy's only real hope of success in the competition.

"I think it was a good match and we should be proud of the way we played against one of the best teams in the world. For 65-70 minutes we deserved to win," Inter coach Simone Inzaghi told reporters after the match.