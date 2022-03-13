Liverpool sink Brighton to move within three points of Man City

Jurgen Klopp faces an anxious wait over Mohamed Salah's fitness after Liverpool closed the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City to three points with a 2-0 win against Brighton on Saturday.

Luis Diaz opened the scoring in the first half and Salah netted with a penalty after the interval at the Amex Stadium.

Klopp's side have won their last eight league games, keeping the pressure on City, with the champions playing at Crystal Palace on Monday.

Salah has reached 20 goals in a Premier League season for the fourth time, with his latest strike coming at just the right time amid his tense contract negotiations.