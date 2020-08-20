Liverpool to begin Premier League title defence against Leeds

Liverpool will begin defending their Premier League title on 12 September at Anfield, according to a fixture list for the new season, when they play newly promoted Leeds United, who return to England's top-flight for the first time in 16 years.

Manchester City and Manchester United will not participate on the opening weekend after they were guaranteed 30 days of rest following the end of their European seasons.

City were due to open their season against Aston Villa and United against Burnley but those games have been moved.