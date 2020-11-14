Liverpool's Salah tests COVID-19 positive

Salah was observing medical protocols agreed in consultations between doctors in Egypt and Liverpool, a coronavirus hotspot, and self isolating in a Cairo hotel room.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year will undergo further tests in the coming hours, the federation said.

Salah has scored eight Premier League goals for Liverpool already this season.

If he is sidelined, it would be a blow for Premier League champions Liverpool, who were deprived of Senegal international forward Sadio Mane earlier in the season when he too tested positve for coronavirus, although he has since returned to the team.