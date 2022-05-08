Liverpool's title hopes fade after Spurs stalemate

Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool cannot give up hope in the Premier League title race after a 1-1 draw against Tottenham despite admitting he cannot see Manchester City slipping up.

Klopp's side edged ahead of City on goal difference after dropping points at Anfield for the first time since February.

But the English champions can now afford to draw one of their remaining four games and still retain their title.

Pep Guardiola's men can retake top spot and open up a three-point lead when they host Newcastle on Sunday.

"It is an important point but we all know the situation," said Klopp.