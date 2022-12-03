Euro exit lesson learned, says Griezmann before Poland clash

France are back in the last 16 of a major tournament after reaching that stage at last year's European Championship and memories of their shock elimination by Switzerland will still be fresh when they take on Poland at the World Cup on Sunday.

Les Bleus were 3-1 up against the Swiss but conceded two goals in the last 10 minutes before going out on penalties.

"I think we were too relaxed against Switzerland," attacking midfielder Antoine Griezmann told a news conference on Friday.