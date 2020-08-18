Lukaku, Martinez fire Inter into Europa League final

Reuters
Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Lautaro Martinez, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Germany on 17 August, 2020Reuters

Lautaro Martinez played chief tormentor as Inter Milan claimed an emphatic 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final and come closer to a first title in nine years on Monday.

Argentine striker Martinez was the pinnacle of a perfect tactical display as Antonio Conte's team set up a clash with five-time champions Sevilla, also thanks to a goal by Danilo D'Ambrosio and a Romelu Lukaku brace.

Shakhtar had their share of possession but failed to threaten a compact Inter side, who eventually completely overwhelmed their opponents.

Sevilla beat Manchester United 2-1 on Sunday to book their place in Friday's showdown.

