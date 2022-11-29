Brazil admit toiling at World Cup without Neymar

Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes admitted the FIFA World Cup favourites lacked some of their usual verve after they needed a late Casemiro strike to beat Switzerland and secure a place in the last 16.

The five-time World Cup winners knew a second straight win in Group G on Monday would clinch their place in the knockout phase with a game to spare.

But it looked like they would have to settle for a draw until Manchester United’s Casemiro, not known for his goalscoring, popped up with a deflected strike seven minutes from time to seal a 1-0 win.