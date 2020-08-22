Maguire released by Greek prosecutor, hearing next week

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was released by a Greek prosecutor after appearing in court on Saturday following two days in detention over a brawl on the island of Mykonos, the Premier League club confirmed.

England international Maguire, 27, will respond to the charges against him on 25 August, according to local police.

In a statement, Manchester United said: "Following the appearance in court today we note the adjournment of the case to allow the legal team to consider the case file.

"Harry has pleaded not guilty to the charges. It would be inappropriate for the player or club to comment further while the legal process takes its course."