Man City aim to end Liverpool’s quadruple bid

Manchester City have the destiny of the Premier League title in their hands heading into Sunday’s final day showdown, with the defending champions holding a slender one-point lead over quadruple-chasing Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola’s men will claim a fourth English title in five years of a dominant era for Abu Dhabi-backed City with victory over Aston Villa.

“It’s difficult to control your emotions when you know what you are playing for,” said City manager Guardiola.

“The players are human beings but it’s football, when you think that it is over it is not over.”