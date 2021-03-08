Man City march halted by United, Liverpool woes deepen

Manchester City's relentless march towards the Premier League title was interrupted as their 21-match winning streak in all competitions was ended by a surprise 2-0 home defeat to rivals Manchester United on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side could have few complaints as a second-minute penalty converted by Bruno Fernandes and Luke Shaw's fine finish early in the second half earned United a surprise win.

While City still lead the table by 11 points with 10 games left, second-placed United showed there are chinks in the armour of Guardiola's side as they ended a disappointing run of results against the so-called big six.

Victory for United put them in a reasonably healthy position in their quest to ensure a top-four finish as they are eight points ahead of fifth-placed Everton who play fourth-placed Chelsea on Monday at Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool's horrendous run of form continued as they lost a sixth successive home league game -- this time 1-0 against relegation battlers Fulham -- to drop to eighth.