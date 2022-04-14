Man City see off Atletico in fiery clash to reach semi-finals

Manchester City secured the goalless draw they needed to edge out Atletico Madrid and advance to the Champions League semi-finals on Wednesday but the match was marred by a mass brawl late in the game that continued to rage in the tunnel after full-time.

Police were seen in the tunnel at the Wanda Metropolitano as video footage showed heated arguments breaking out between the players, including Atletico's Stefan Savic and City's Jack Grealish, with staff trying to keep the players apart.

"I didn't see it," said Diego Simeone. "I was on the pitch applauding the fans. By the time I went inside there was nobody there."

Pep Guardiola was asked about the behaviour of Atletico's players. "Nothing to say," he said.

The trouble began on the pitch, as Atletico defender Felipe sparked a huge brawl in the corner after a taking a wild swipe at City's Phil Foden.