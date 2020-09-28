Man City to bring defender Dias from Benfica

Benfica confirmed the transfers in a statement on Sunday but said the players would still need to sign their respective contracts.

Dias, 23, has made 137 appearances during a four-year spell with the Portuguese club, winning the league title in 2018-19. He has won 19 caps for Portugal and was part of the side that lifted the UEFA Nations League trophy last year.

His arrival will help shore up a leaky City defence, which shipped five goals to Leicester City on Sunday.