Man City up to second in Premier League as Leicester make Ranieri suffer

Manchester City beat West Ham 2-1 in swirling snow on Sunday to return to second in the Premier League and Watford manager Claudio Ranieri endured a miserable return to Leicester.

Free-scoring Liverpool laid down the gauntlet by hammering Southampton 4-0 the previous day to move to within one point of leaders Chelsea, who host Manchester United in Sunday's late kick-off.

But reigning champions City stayed in close touch with victory at home to high-flying West Ham as the Premier League increasingly resembles a three-horse race.