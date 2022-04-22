Man U captain Maguire receives bomb threat

Harry Maguire's house was checked by police on Thursday after the Manchester United captain received a bomb threat.

England defender Maguire, who lives with his fiancée and two children, has endured a difficult season with club and country, but it is not known who made the threat.

The 29-year-old's home was swept by Cheshire police to ensure his safety.

"In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home," a spokesman for Maguire said.