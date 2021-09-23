Man U crash out of League Cup, Spurs, Chelsea advance

Solskjaer made 11 changes and Moyes opted for 10 alterations, with West Ham’s understudies making the most of their moment in the spotlight.

Ryan Fredericks ghosted past Alex Telles and cut back for Lanzini to sweep past United goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the ninth minute.

That was enough for Moyes to secure a first win over United since they sacked the Scot after less than a season in charge in 2014.

It was also West Ham’s first victory at Old Trafford since 2007, earning them a home tie against holders Manchester City in the last 16.

Solskjaer criticised his team’s tentative opening, saying: “A slow start again and that needs addressing.

“I’ve never actually won this tournament, so that hunt will keep going.

“But we have to make the decisions to have the squad up to speed for the rest of the season. Sometimes you have to take risks.”

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea won 4-3 on penalties after a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa.