Man United captain Maguire detained on Greek island after brawl

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire was detained for questioning on the Greek island of Mykonos after allegedly being involved in an incident in which police officers were assaulted after a brawl, Greek state TV ERT said on Friday.

Officers were called in to break up a brawl between two groups of tourists. Two other Britons were also detained.

"The soccer player was verbally abusive to an officer and then hit him," a police official said. "The three were resisting when brought to the Mykonos police station."