Man Utd delay Man City's party, West Brom relegated

Manchester United extended rivals Manchester City's wait for the Premier League title for at least another two days as they came from a goal down to beat Aston Villa 3-1 on Sunday.

At the bottom, West Bromwich Albion's hopes of avoiding relegation were ended as they went down 3-1 at Arsenal while West Ham United's top-four hopes were dealt a blow.

City could have rubber-stamped their third title in five seasons since Pep Guardiola took over in 2016 by beating Chelsea 24 hours earlier but a 2-1 defeat kept United theoretically in the race.

Had United lost to Villa, City's celebrations would have begun. It will be the same scenario when United face Leicester City on Tuesday and then Liverpool on Thursday.

Should United win those two games, the gap will be cut to four points and while only a collapse of astonishing proportions would deny City the title, it could induce some nerves when Guardiola's side face Newcastle United on Friday.

"It's very unlikely that they won't get the points that they need, but we just have to do our jobs as well as you can," United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.