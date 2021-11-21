Man Utd finally sack Solskjaer after dismal run

Manchester United ended Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's three-year reign as manager at Old Trafford on Sunday following a run of one win in seven Premier League games.

Saturday's 4-1 embarrassment at the hands of struggling Watford was the final straw for the United board, who had stuck by Solskjaer in recent weeks despite humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

"Manchester United announces that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has left his role as Manager," the club said in a statement.

"Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success."