ManU earn dramatic win at Brighton

Manchester United beat Brighton & Hove Albion 3-2 away in the Premier League on Saturday after an incredible finale in which Bruno Fernandes struck the winning goal from the penalty spot in the ninth minute of stoppage time.

Neal Maupay had given away the penalty with a handball, which led to a VAR review, after referee Chris Kavanagh had blown the fulltime whistle.

Kavanagh eventually gave the penalty and Fernandes lashed into the net from the spot, moments after Solly March had levelled for Brighton in the fifth minute of added time.

A brilliant solo strike from Marcus Rashford had given United the lead in the 55th minute after Rashford and Mason Greenwood had goals ruled out for offside and Brighton had seen a penalty decision overturned by a VAR review.

Brighton, who hit the woodwork five times, took the lead when Maupay coolly slotted in a penalty in the 40th minute after a foul by Fernandes.

But the visitors soon levelled with an own goal from Brighton defender Lewis Dunk, who tried to prevent United captain Harry Maguire from reaching a Nemanja Matic pass following a free kick but instead sent the ball into the net.

