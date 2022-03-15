Mass brawls, attacks as football violence spreads in Latin America

A string of outbreaks of violence, several deadly, suggest that fan unrest in Latin American football is spiralling out of control.

Images of a mass brawl at a game in Mexico on 5 March that left 26 seriously injured and led to 14 arrests went viral and attracted added attention because the country is set to co-host the 2026 World Cup with the USA and Canada.

On the same evening there were savage attacks beside a stadium in Palmira, just outside the Colombian city of Cali, between America and Deportivo Cali fans.

The next day, a man was shot dead in a confrontation between fans of Atletico Mineiro and Cruzeiro in Brazil.

While academics who study the issue say that the end of coronavirus restrictions, which have been blamed for increases in violence in French and English football, are a factor, there are other underlying problems.