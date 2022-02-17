Mbappe still undecided about future at PSG after UCL win against Madrid

Kylian Mbappe is still uncertain about his future at the Paris Saint-Germain FC after he scored the winning goal for the Ligue 1 club against Real Madrid in their last 16 tie of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

Kylian Mbappe produced a moment of brilliance deep into added time to give Paris a slender lead to take to Real Madrid in the round of 16 tie.

"I've not decided my future. I play for Paris Saint Germain, one of the best clubs in the world," Mbappe told broadcaster Movistar after the match at Parc des Princes.