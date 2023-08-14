Chelsea, Liverpool clash ends in stalemate, Spurs held by Brentford

Chelsea and Liverpool had to settle for a 1-1 draw to start their English Premier League season on Sunday as Tottenham also drew 2-2 at Brentford as they began life without Harry Kane.

Liverpool’s bright start was rewarded when Luis Diaz prodded home the opening goal, but debutant Axel Disasi earned Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino a point on his first game in charge.

“This result makes us believe, that is why I am positive,” said Pochettino.

“That is the beginning, it is the minimum standard and from that we need to go.”