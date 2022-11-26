Qatar fans lambast team after second World Cup defeat

Disappointed Qatar fans criticised their team after a second successive defeat eliminatedthe hosts from the World Cup on Friday when Ecuador's draw with Netherlands ensured that they could not progress.

Qatar lost the opening game of the tournament 2-0 to Ecuador on Sunday, and though their performance was better on Friday they were still on the wrong end of a 3-1 scoreline against Senegal that left them needing a miracle to make the last 16.

They needed Ecuador to beat the Dutch to keep their hopes alive, and though they came back from a goal down to secure a 1-1 draw, the Ecuadoreans could not score the winner their hosts so desperately wanted to see, and they duly crashed out.