Medical staff in Argentina to be tried for Maradona death

Eight medical personnel will stand trial for alleged criminal neglect causing Argentine football legend Diego Maradona to die in bed while receiving post-surgery care.

A judge on Wednesday ordered a culpable homicide trial for the eight, who include Maradona's family doctor and nurses, based on evidence that they had failed to take "action that could have prevented the death" in November 2020.

No trial date has been set.

Maradona died aged 60 while recovering from brain surgery for a blood clot, and after decades of battles with cocaine and alcohol addictions.