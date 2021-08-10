Messi arrives in Paris to complete PSG move

He is expected to sign an initial two-year deal, and the completion of his move will close a whirlwind few days following the announcement last Thursday that he would leave Barcelona, the club he has represented for the entirety of his 17-year professional career.

PSG's move for Messi had been an open secret for days, although reports in Spain on Monday night talked of a "final offer" by Barcelona to try to keep the player. Instead, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner will join a PSG attack already featuring Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.

PSG see Messi as the missing piece in their jigsaw as they chase the Champions League, the trophy they want more than anything else. "Back together," Neymar, who played with Messi at Barcelona before moving to PSG in 2017, posted on Twitter.