Messi makes PSG debut as Mbappe steals the show

With the transfer deadline looming on Tuesday, the 22-year-old did not appear remotely distracted by the talk of a move as he headed in a glorious Angel Di Maria cross in the 15th minute to put the away side in front.

Mbappe then scored his second of the night, and third of the season, just after the hour mark, finishing off an inviting low cross to the back post by Achraf Hakimi.

"Kylian is our player and you know that in football and in business there is always gossip and rumours," Pochettino said of Mbappe.

"I think our president and our sporting director were very clear and he is still here. I am really happy to have Kylian.

"He is one of the best, one of the most important players in the world today and for him to be with us is a gift."

Reims were once France's pre-eminent club, twice reaching the European Cup final in 1956 and 1959, but it is a long time since the footballing spotlight has been on the city, 150 kilometres north-east of Paris in the Champagne region, to such an extent.