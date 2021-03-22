Messi on song as Barca thrash Sociedad, Atletico edge past Alaves

"There are games where you suffer, but that's what makes football beautiful," said Oblak.

Simeone said, "Like all great teams, there are always one that scores a lot of goals and one that makes a lot of saves. They are both decisive players who make the team stronger."

Barcelona, meanwhile, have hit their stride, their six goals against Real Sociedad no less than they deserved for a scintillating attacking display, and perhaps their best since Ronald Koeman took charge.

Messi scored his 11th and 12 goals in his last 10 games, and made it 16 in 12 this year. It is a far cry from his underwhelming start to the season, when the 33-year-old looked weighed down by talk about his future.

Messi's form represents the biggest threat to Atletico's position at the top of the table but he was not alone at the Reale Arena, where Sergino Dest scored twice either side of half-time after Antoine Griezmann had slammed in the opener.

Ousmane Dembele and Real Sociedad's Ander Barrenetxea -- with arguably the goal of the night -- both registered between Messi's double in the second half.

For Barcelona, it is a ninth consecutive away win in the league, with a club record 10th within their grasp if they beat Real Madrid in the Clasico on 10 April.