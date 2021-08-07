Messi on verge of joining PSG: L’Equipe

Lionel Messi is set to join Paris St Germain after Barcelona were forced to let their Argentine talisman go as they could not afford to give him a new contract under La Liga’s salary limit rules, L’Equipe reported on Friday.

Earlier on Friday, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said Messi was an “option” that was being evaluated by the Ligue 1 club.

A move to PSG would reunite Messi, who has officially been a free agent since 1 July, with his former Barcelona team mate Neymar.