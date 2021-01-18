Messi sees red as Bilbao claim Super Cup glory

Barcelona's Lionel Messi was sent off in the closing stages of extra time as Athletic Bilbao lifted the Spanish Super with a 3-2 victory on Sunday.

A goal in each half from Antoine Griezmann looked to have won it for Barca, after Oscar de Marcos equalised just before the break, only for Bilbao substitute Asier Villalibre to volley home in the 90th minute to send the game into the extra period.