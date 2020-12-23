Messi surpasses Pele as top scorer at a single club

Lionel Messi beat Pele's record of goals for a single club when he scored his 644th for Barcelona in a 3-0 victory against Valladolid on Tuesday.

The Argentina forward scored Barca's third goal when he collected Pedri's backheel and struck the ball past goalkeeper Jordi Masip in the 65th minute.

"When I started playing football I never thought I would break any records. And even less the one I achieved today," Messi posted on Instagram shortly after the game.

"I can only thank all those who helped me over the years, my teammates, my family, my friends and all those who support me every day."

Messi had equalled Pele on Saturday in a 2-2 draw with Valencia.