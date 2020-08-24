Messi would be 'welcome' at PSG, says Tuchel

"He's very welcome. What coach says no to Messi?" Tuchel told BT Sport after his side lost 1-0 to Bayern in the Champions League final on Sunday.

"I think Messi finishes his career in Barcelona. He's Mr Barcelona.

Tuchel said the club would talk over their potential signing targets and that they needed a deeper squad to cope with the demands of the new season.

"We lost lots of players for this campaign and we lose now Thiago Silva and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting," he added.

"We need to use the transfer window now to make the squad wider. The campaign will be very demanding without any breaks.

"We need to build a strong squad. We decided not to talk about transfers in this period. We'll sit together in the next days."

The 2019-20 French Ligue 1 season was cancelled in March amid the COVID-19 pandemic and the new campaign kicked off over the weekend.