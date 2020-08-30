Messi’s Barca contract still valid, says La Liga

La Liga on Sunday released a statement saying Lionel Messi’s Barcelona contract was still valid, days after his shock announcement that he wants to leave the club and hours after he failed to attend a pre-season medical.

Messi’s failure to show for his medical underlined the 33-year-old’s determination to leave the club he has been with throughout his career.

The six-time world player of the year insists he has a clause in his contract that allows him to leave on a free transfer—a claim disputed by Barcelona and now by La Liga.