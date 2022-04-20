Football

AFC Cup

Mohun Bagan eliminate Abahani to secure group stage

Prothom Alo English Desk
Players of Mohun Bagan and Dhaka Abahani vies for ball during a AFC Cup match at the Yuvo Bharati (Salt Lake) Stadium in Kolkata on 19 April, 2022
Players of Mohun Bagan and Dhaka Abahani vies for ball during a AFC Cup match at the Yuvo Bharati (Salt Lake) Stadium in Kolkata on 19 April, 2022Twitter

A brilliant hattrick by Australian striker David Williams guided Kolkata Mohun Bagan to qualify for group stage of the AFC Cup' 2022 eliminating Bangladesh Premier League champions Dhaka Abahani Limited by 3-1 goals in the final play-off match the Yuvo Bharati (Salt Lake) Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, reports UNB.

With the day's feat, ATK Mohun Bagan earned rights to play in the Group D of the AFC Cup main competition alongwith Gokulam Kerala FC (India), Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club (Maldives).

It was the second victory for traditional Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan against Dhaka Abahani in three meetings since 2017.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dhaka Abahani also conceded 1-3 goals defeat against Kolkata Mohun Bagan in their away match of the AFC Cup Football in Kolkata in 2017 while their home match against the Mohun Bagan ended in a 1-1 draw in Dhaka in the same year.

default-image

In the day's match, striker David Williams made a hat-trick scoring three goals in the sixth, 30th and 85th minutes while Russian World Cup playing Costa Rica booter Daniel Colindres scored the consolation goal for Abahani in the 61st minute.

Advertisement

Earlier, the popular sky-blue Dhanmondi outfit got walkover against Club Valencia of the Maldives in their first play-off match of the AFC Cup with the latter withdrawing the team in the last minute due to funds crisis.

On other hand, Mohun Bagan cruised past Sri Lanka's, Blue Star 5-0 in the second preliminary round of the 2022 AFC Cup last Tuesday with the Mariners thrashing their opponents courtesy of braces from Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh and a goal from David Williams.

Read more from Football
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement