Mohun Bagan eliminate Abahani to secure group stage

A brilliant hattrick by Australian striker David Williams guided Kolkata Mohun Bagan to qualify for group stage of the AFC Cup' 2022 eliminating Bangladesh Premier League champions Dhaka Abahani Limited by 3-1 goals in the final play-off match the Yuvo Bharati (Salt Lake) Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, reports UNB.

With the day's feat, ATK Mohun Bagan earned rights to play in the Group D of the AFC Cup main competition alongwith Gokulam Kerala FC (India), Bashundhara Kings (Bangladesh) and Maziya Sports and Recreation Club (Maldives).

It was the second victory for traditional Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan against Dhaka Abahani in three meetings since 2017.