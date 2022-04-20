Mohun Bagan eliminate Abahani to secure group stage

Dhaka Abahani also conceded 1-3 goals defeat against Kolkata Mohun Bagan in their away match of the AFC Cup Football in Kolkata in 2017 while their home match against the Mohun Bagan ended in a 1-1 draw in Dhaka in the same year.
In the day's match, striker David Williams made a hat-trick scoring three goals in the sixth, 30th and 85th minutes while Russian World Cup playing Costa Rica booter Daniel Colindres scored the consolation goal for Abahani in the 61st minute.
Earlier, the popular sky-blue Dhanmondi outfit got walkover against Club Valencia of the Maldives in their first play-off match of the AFC Cup with the latter withdrawing the team in the last minute due to funds crisis.
On other hand, Mohun Bagan cruised past Sri Lanka's, Blue Star 5-0 in the second preliminary round of the 2022 AFC Cup last Tuesday with the Mariners thrashing their opponents courtesy of braces from Joni Kauko, Manvir Singh and a goal from David Williams.