Migrants held hostage and tortured in desert, no justice at home

The police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) submitted charge sheet to the court after investigating the case for a month and a half.

Masud Rana told Prothom Alo he and 26 other people were kept confined to a camp in a desert in Iraq instead of being given jobs. He barely survived on the money that he brought with him from home.

“I have spent my money and gone to court in Dhaka for several times. I haven’t get justice in 10 years and the accused have walked out of jail on bail,” he lamented.