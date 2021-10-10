Neymar believes 2022 World Cup in Qatar will be his last for Brazil

Neymar has admitted that in all likelihood next year's FIFA World Cup in Qatar will be his last, as the strain of the game has taken its toll on the Brazilian's body and mind.

The PSG star has represented the Selecao at the 2014 World Cup on home soil and in Russia four years later but expects the tournament next winter to be his final appearance on football's biggest stage. "I think it's my last World Cup," the 29-year-old said in DAZN's exclusive new documentary, Neymar & The Line Of Kings.