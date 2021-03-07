Nixon helps Chattogram Abahani beat Muktijoddha

Brazilian striker Nixon Brizolara on Saturday helped Chattogram Abahani finish the first phase of the 13-team Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) Football on a winning note, beating Muktijoddha Sangsad.

After a barren first half at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Nixon scored the match-winning goal for Chattogram Abahani in the 77th minute (1-0), reports UNB.

Despite the day's win, the port city team remained at the seventh slot in the league table, securing 19 points.

Muktijoddha slipped to 11th place with nine points from 12 matches, suffering seven defeats.