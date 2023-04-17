Arsenal can handle title stress as Man City close in: Arteta

Although Arsenal are four points clear of second placed Manchester City, it is the champions who have all the momentum heading into the final weeks of a gripping title battle.

With a home game against Arsenal looming on April 26, City know they will be crowned champions if they win their last eight games.

Ominously for Arsenal, Pep Guardiola’s men have already beaten them twice this season, winning 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium in the league in February, just weeks after knocking the Gunners out of the FA Cup with a 1-0 victory in Manchester.