History beckons as Bangladesh face Nepal in final

Upbeat Bangladesh take on motivated Nepal in the final of the sixth edition of SAFF Women's Championship scheduled to be held on Monday at Dasharath Rangasala Stadium, reports BSS. The match kicks off at 5.15pm (BST).

The tournament's sixth edition will see a new champion in the history of SAFF as both the teams have expressed their high optimism to win the title and look confident for their respective title charges.

Nepal beat India 1-0 in the semi-final while Bangladesh blanked India 3-0 in the group stage. So, it can be said that the best two teams of this tournament reached the final stage. Both teams are on the verge of creating history.