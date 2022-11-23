Germany coach Flick feels confident despite admiration for Japan

Germany coach Hansi Flick praised the quality of Japanese football ahead of their FIFA World Cup Group E clash on Wednesday but is confident about his team’s preparations for the tournament.

Germany lost their first 2018 World Cup group match and crashed out in the first round, their earliest exit in over 80 years.

“I have to out myself as a bit of a fan of Japanese football. They are really doing it well,” Flick told a news conference on Tuesday.