'One in a million' Klopp makes Liverpool a European giant once more

"We are not here by any kind of magic," said Jurgen Klopp of Liverpool's third appearance in the a Champions League final in five years. "We deserve this."

Real Madrid stand in the Reds' way at the Stade de France on Saturday, just as they did four years ago in the first of Liverpool's European Cup finals under their German guru.

Defeat 3-1 that night in Kyiv to two goalkeeping errors from Loris Karius, having lost star man Mohamed Salah early on to a cruelly inflicted dislocated shoulder, might have broken other sides.

"This was a harsh night for us," Klopp reflected on Wednesday.

Instead, a year later, the Reds were back on the biggest stage to right those wrongs by beating Tottenham in Madrid to lift a sixth European Cup.