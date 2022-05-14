Only League Cup not enough for hungry Liverpool, says Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has conceded that only winning the League Cup would not mean a successful season for his team, who remain in contention for an unprecedented quadruple.

Klopp's men face Chelsea in the FA Cup final on Saturday in a repeat of the League Cup final in February, which the Reds won in a marathon penalty shootout 11-10.

Liverpool also face Real Madrid in the Champions League final on 28 May, but their Premier League title hopes are fading due to Manchester City's fine form.

City lead by three points with two games to go and their goal difference is seven goals better.

"This season so far, I think we all agree, is a very successful season," said Klopp. "But without winning anything, it will not be the season (we want).