Messi surpasses ‘The Egg’ on Instagram

On top of sealing his position as the greatest ever footballer in the history of the game, Messi has also broken a record on social media platform Instagram.
Messi had posted 10 pictures of him celebrating with the World Cup trophy after Argentina won the final against France on 18 December 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
Messi’s post has quickly become the most liked photo in the history of the social media platform, overtaking the image of an egg.
As of now, Messi’s post has over 60 million likes and verging close to 61 million. ‘The Egg’, which was uploaded on Instagram on 4 January, 2019, has 56.67 million likes.
Messi has over 403 million followers on the platform, which is likely to further increase after his triumph in the Qatar World Cup.