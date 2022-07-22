‘Pandora’s box’ opens as Nunez scores four in Liverpool friendly

Jurgen Klopp said “Pandora’s box” opened as new Liverpool signing Darwin Nunez scored four goals in a 5-0 friendly thrashing of RB Leipzig on Thursday.

The Reds brought striker Nunez to Anfield from Benfica last month for a transfer fee which could rise to a club-record €100 million (£85 million, $105 million).

The Uruguayan, who scored 34 goals last season, had been criticised by some supporters after failing to score in Liverpool’s first pre-season games against Manchester United and Crystal Palace.