Switzerland eye more than a draw against Brazil

Midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri said on Sunday that Switzerland were going into their FIFA World Cup group-stage match against Brazil with more experience and poise than they did when they drew with the Brazilians at the 2018 World Cup.

Monday's Group G match in Qatar will be the third time that Switzerland have played Brazil at the World Cup. The teams last met in the group stage of the 2018 tournament in Russia, where they drew 1-1.